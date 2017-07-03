Back to Main page
Central Bank points to inflow of investments in Russia's economy

Business & Economy
July 03, 21:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The inflow of portfolio investments into Russian assets in March-June amounted to $2.1 bln, the Central Bank press service told TASS commenting on EPFR Global data.

"EPFR Global data takes into account not only funds exclusively directed toward Russia, but also funds that channel part of the capital to the Russian market. That indicates the inflow of portfolio investments to Russia, which in March-June 2017 was about $2.1 bln," the Central Bank said.

On June 30, investment bank Renaissance Capital released an analytical review, which stated that the investments outflow from equity-oriented funds for March-June amounted to $1.6 bln, which is a maximum volume in more than 3 years.

The Central Bank also drew attention to the fact that in assessing the dynamics of portfolio investments in Russia, it is necessary to take into account the data on both stock funds and bond funds.

"According to EPFR Global, capital outflow from equity funds focused on the Russian Federation were partially offset by an inflow into bond funds," the Central Bank press service added.

