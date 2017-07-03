Italy’s direct investment in Russia's economy may double within 3-5 years

ROME, July 3. /TASS/. Italy’s direct investment in Russia may double within the next 3-5 years, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said Monday.

"Currently, Italian direct investments [in Russia - TASS] amounts to $4 bln, according to official statistics. I am confident that this amount may double within the next 3-5 years, meaning such areas as machine building, energy, agriculture, chemical industry and transport. I have no doubt that we will see Italian investment in Russia doubling, which will be mutually beneficial for both sides," he said.

According to Dvorkovich, there is potential for new projects now. "We assume that not only big companies should be involved in this work so that they shared their experience, but small and mid-sized businesses as well, which are present in various sectors ranging from agriculture to digital services," he said.

"There is a number of projects where we can take a (final) decision already in the next 3-4 months, meaning machine building, cooperation in the gas sector, as well as cooperation in refinery, petrochemical industry and electricity," Russia’s Deputy PM added.