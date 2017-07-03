Back to Main page
Yakutia’s investment program grows by $1.8 million

Business & Economy
July 03, 16:41 UTC+3 YAKUTSK
YAKUTSK, July 3. /TASS/. Yakutia’s investment program for the current year (2017) grows by 105 million rubles ($1.8 million) to 18.2 billion ($313 million), the region’s first deputy prime minister and minister of the economy, Alexei Struchkov, told the government’s meeting on Monday.

"The investment program for 2017 grows by 105 million rubles in subsidies from the federal budget for construction of roads; and here we have also considered redirection of funds inside the republic’s budget," he said. "Thus, the investment program is for 18.2 billion rubles, where the republic’s money makes 14.6 billion rubles ($252 million), the money from the federal budget is three billion rubles ($52 million), and the non-repayable investments make 525 million rubles ($9.1 million)."

Thus, the republic could restore the funds for its program My Yakutia in the XXI Century on construction of social facilities in villages. Under the investment program, Yakutia plans offering at least 600,000 square meters of housing a year, finalizing the stage of resettling people from outdated houses, plus the republic will open 62 social facilities.

The investment program for 2018 and 2019 is also growing by the total of 762 million rubles ($13 million) due to the restructuring of the republic’s budget, reschedule of the expenses and use of non-repayable investments from private companies, the official said. "In 2018, Yakutia’s investment program will make 6.2 billion rubles ($107 million), and in 2019 - 5.7 billion rubles ($98 million)."

Earlier information was the republic’s investment programs for 2018 and 2019 were worth 5.4 billion rubles ($93 million) and ($100 million) respectively, where 95% is the republic’s own assets. Yakutia’s revenues in 2017 are 171.3 billion rubles ($3 billion), the republic’s budget expenses for 2017 is 177.7 billion rubles ($3 billion), the deficit is 6.3 billion rubles ($109 million).

Topics
Arctic today
