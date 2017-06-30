Back to Main page
Gazprom plans to boost production by 7.4% in 2017

Business & Economy
June 30, 10:55 UTC+3

Gazprom will sign documents on the exact schedule of gas deliveries via the Power of Siberia pipeline to China in nearest days

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom may boost gas production by 7.4% this year compared with 2016 to over 450 bln cubic meters, Chief Executive Officer Aleksei Miller said at the annual shareholder meeting on Friday.

"We expect production below 450 bln cubic meters," he said, adding that the company produced 232.7 bln cubic meters of gas in six months of this year.

Gazprom will sign documents on the exact schedule of gas deliveries via the Power of Siberia pipeline to China in nearest days, he went on. 

"Today we’re finalizing the discussion of the exact schedule for the launch of supplies via the ‘eastern route’ (of the Power of Siberia pipeline - TASS) in compliance with the contract. The plan is to sign the relevant document in nearest days," he said.

Miller also said that the company plans to start the agreement of terms for gas to be supplied to China via one more route - from Russia’s Far East - by the end of 2017.

