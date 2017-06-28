Russia and Turkey to discuss sensitive economic issues at Izmir International Fair

DALIAN /China/, June 28. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish economy ministries plan to discuss the remaining sensitive issues at the Izmir International Fair in Turkey in August, Russian Deputy Economic Development Minister Alexei Gruzdev told reporters on Tuesday.

Russia will take part in the Izmir fair for the first time as a partner country, Gruzdev said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's "Summer Davos" meeting. "Certain regional delegations (from Russia) took part (in the fair earlier) but this is the first time when it is as a partner country."

"There may be new issues for cooperation and certainly we will solve all the remaining sensitive issues with our partners from Turkey’s economy ministry," Gruzdev said.

The Economic Development Ministry jointly with Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade are forming the national exposition and a business program. Russia’s exposition will amount to over 600 square meters. "In my view, this will be the largest [exposition among participants]," he said.

During the fair, a number of roundtables devoted to various areas of cooperation will be held, including to agriculture and machinery, Gruzdev said. "There is a mutual interest (of Russia and Turkey) in trade and investments in different sectors," he added.

The 86th Izmir International Fair will be held on August 18-22. Its goal is to develop foreign economic activity, establishing business contacts and foster investments and innovations. This year’s event will focus on energy and innovations.