Putin says Russian mechanical engineering able to get over problems

Business & Economy
June 27, 20:33 UTC+3 IZHEVSK

"Quite obviously, it would be nice if this was done with minimum expenses and maximum efficiency," Putin said

IZHEVSK, June 27. /TASS/. Russian mechanical engineering industry has the ability to get over problems and it will continue developing, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at an expanded meeting of the board of the Russian Mechanical Engineering Union and the League for Assistance to Defense Industries.

"There’s the confidence that we’ll get over the past problems - if you and the government make certain efforts, of course - and will go farther," Putin said. "That’s something I personally don’t have any doubts about."

"Quite obviously, it would be nice if this was done with minimum expenses and maximum efficiency," he said.

"Problems are still quite a few," Putin said, adding that he had been meeting with many of participants in Tuesday’s conference at specialized conferences.

"I think you had much the same feelings two and a half to two years ago - some inner anxiety over what would happen and the large-scale tasks we’d come to grips with," he said. "And I also think your moods have changed, the same way as my mood has changed, when you saw we were coping with it."

"Your collectives are coping with the task," Putin said.

He expressed the conviction this testified to the powerful foundations of the Russian mechanical engineering sector.

