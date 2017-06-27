Full replacement of Ukrainian produce in Russian defense industries scheduled in 2018

IZHEVSK, June 27. /TASS/. Full replacement of manufactured products from Ukraine and NATO countries in the Russian defense industry will round up in the coming few years, Sergei Chemezov, the head of Rostekh state corporation said on Tuesday at a meeting of the Union of Russian Mechanical Engineering and the League for Assistance to Defense Industries that was attended by President Vladimir Putin.

"By 2018 we hope to fully round up all the steps aimed at replacing the Ukrainian produce, while replacement of the products from NATO and EU countries will be completed by 2020," he said in a comment on the issue of import substitution in the sphere of defense manufacturing.

Chemezov also said it was important to continue increasing the share of civilian produce in the defense manufacturing sector.

"Proceeding from the overhaul of the strategy of Rostekh redevelopment, we plan to increase the share of civilian produce in the total output to 50 or more percent by 2025," he said.