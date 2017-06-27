Full replacement of Ukrainian produce in Russian defense industries scheduled in 2018

Kremlin says its computers not affected by hacker attackRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 27, 18:55
Security experts urge Putin, Trump to overcome disagreementsWorld June 27, 18:51
Jury to deliver verdict on Nemtsov murder case on June 28Society & Culture June 27, 18:42
Syrian president visits Russia’s Khmeymim airbaseWorld June 27, 18:17
National Guard to complete assigned missions both in Russia and abroadMilitary & Defense June 27, 18:10
Key facts about St. Petersburg International Maritime Defense ShowMilitary & Defense June 27, 17:57
Rosneft, Mars and Nivea are among victims of massive cyber attack in RussiaBusiness & Economy June 27, 17:04
Russian anti-doping body working on future strategy planSport June 27, 17:01
Senator warns US could plot strike against Syria under pretext of alleged chemical attackRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 27, 16:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
IZHEVSK, June 27. /TASS/. Full replacement of manufactured products from Ukraine and NATO countries in the Russian defense industry will round up in the coming few years, Sergei Chemezov, the head of Rostekh state corporation said on Tuesday at a meeting of the Union of Russian Mechanical Engineering and the League for Assistance to Defense Industries that was attended by President Vladimir Putin.
"By 2018 we hope to fully round up all the steps aimed at replacing the Ukrainian produce, while replacement of the products from NATO and EU countries will be completed by 2020," he said in a comment on the issue of import substitution in the sphere of defense manufacturing.
Chemezov also said it was important to continue increasing the share of civilian produce in the defense manufacturing sector.
"Proceeding from the overhaul of the strategy of Rostekh redevelopment, we plan to increase the share of civilian produce in the total output to 50 or more percent by 2025," he said.