Russia and Slovakia ready to cooperate in engineering and nuclear industries

KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. Russia and Slovakia wish to cooperate in mechanical engineering and nuclear power industry, as well as the transit of energy carriers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today after a meeting with Slovakian Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak.

He pointed out that Slovakia is Russia’s important partner in Europe. "We support the results of the recent meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for Economic, Science and Technical Cooperation in Moscow that took around 10 decisions bolstering our economic and investment ties," the minister said.

"We’ve noted the prospects of bolstering cooperation in mechanical engineering, energy industry, including nuclear power industry, and deliveries and transit of Russian energy carriers to Slovakia."