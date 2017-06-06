Slovakia has no plans to withdraw from NATO

KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. Slovakia will not withdraw from NATO, Slovakian Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"I’ve read of some petitions published by mass media outlets to prompt Slovakia’s withdrawal from NATO. I think that this activity attracts far more attention than it deserves," he noted. "Slovakia is an open democratic country. Our people are free, and they can gather signatures if this does not contradict our laws and the constitution."

"The country’s withdrawal from NATO is not on the agenda," he noted. "All political parties and the majority of Slovakian people believe that the alliance guarantees security," the Slovakian foreign minister concluded.