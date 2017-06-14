Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian deputy minister praises Moscow-Beijing cooperation

Business & Economy
June 14, 14:28 UTC+3 BEIJING

Russia's deputy minister believes cooperation in innovative industries will strengthen the positions of both states on global high-tech markets

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, June 14. /TASS/. The cooperation between Russia and China in innovative industries will strengthen the positions of both states on global high-tech innovative markets, Russia’s Deputy Economic Development Minister Oleg Fomichev told TASS following the first Russian-Chinese dialogue on innovations in Beijing on Wednesday.

Read also

Russian-Chinese trade estimated to reach $80 billion in 2017

Chinese authorities strive to increase number of Russian tourists

Russia and China plan to launch first high-speed freight train in 2019

Putin hails Russian-Chinese ties at meeting with Xi Jinping

Russian Gazprom, Chinese CNPC start talks on gas deliveries timeframe

"We consider the event to be a big step towards innovation partnership. The Sino-Russian cooperation has been mainly about the implementation of big infrastructure projects - in the oil and gas sector, in transport, aviation and space industries until recently," he said, adding that "this is not enough at the level of small and medium-sized innovative firms."

"The partnership in the area of industrial cooperation, joint projects in third countries and technology transfer" is also insufficient, he added. "The issue is about the projects important for China regarding technological upgrading for taking a rightful place on global high-tech innovative markets. We expect this dialogue to help us get traction on all those areas," Fomichev said.

The first Russian-Chinese dialogue on innovations focused on the issues related to strategy in the technological area, as well as both countries’ innovative policy. The participants discussed the formation of innovative industrial clusters in China and Russia, integration of science and technologies with financial instruments, and explored the prospects of Sino-Russian cooperation in science and technology.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s modernized strategic bombers to get protection from all types of missiles
2
Press review: Trump weighs telling Mueller 'Your're fired' and Russia to fight meddling
3
Snowden’s arrival in Russia took Moscow by surprise, Putin says
4
Ukraine denies entry for Russian boxing team members at European Championship
5
US ambassador to Qatar steps down
6
Russian Pacific Fleet flagship back at home port after 11,000-mile voyage
7
Kremlin would not like relations with US to nosedive into sanctions
TOP STORIES
Реклама