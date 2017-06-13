Chinese authorities strive to increase number of Russian tourists

FIFA welcomes 2017 Confederations Cup’s free travel program for fansSport June 13, 20:04
Bolshoi’s leading dancer says Japanese audience adores Russian balletSociety & Culture June 13, 19:41
Organizing Committee says 70% of tickets for FIFA Confederations Cup already soldSport June 13, 18:55
US ambassador to Qatar steps downWorld June 13, 18:38
Russian Emergencies Ministry ready to ensure security at 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 13, 17:57
Black storks return to Moscow region after century-long absenceSociety & Culture June 13, 17:33
Convicted murderer of Russian journalist Politkovskaya dies in prisonSociety & Culture June 13, 15:48
Kremlin: Oliver Stone's documentary on Russia’s leader ‘revealed Putin genuinely’Society & Culture June 13, 15:16
Kremlin assures Russia interested in good relations with all Gulf statesRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 14:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIJING, June 13. /TASS/. Municipal authorities in Zunyi, located in China’s Guizhou province, will strive to make prices for services and other tourist products attractive for Russian tourists, Zunyi Vice Mayor Wang Zubin told TASS today.
"We have a wide range of tourist products. We are going to work on prices to make them attractive to Russian tourists," the vice mayor said. "Of course, first of all we need to establish direct air traffic routes with Russia. I hope we will do it next year."
The vice mayor expressed confidence that, by cooperating with local businessmen, Zunyi’s authorities will be able to create most preferable market conditions for Russians.
Earlier, the city’s administration suggested that Director General of Russian Regions Tourist Association under the Federation Council (the upper house of the Federal Assembly of Russia), Svetlana Anufriyenko, who came to China to take part in the international conference on the "red tourism" that is being developed in China, to establish direct air traffic routes with Russian communities in some regions.
During the visit, which lasted from June 9 to June 13, the Russian delegation, that included government authorities and businessmen, clinched cooperation agreements between competent agencies of regional administrations and Russian and Chinese travel companies.