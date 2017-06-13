Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chinese authorities strive to increase number of Russian tourists

Business & Economy
June 13, 20:27 UTC+3 BEIJING

Municipal authorities in Zunyi, located in China’s Guizhou province, will strive to make prices for services and other tourist products attractive for Russian tourists

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, June 13. /TASS/. Municipal authorities in Zunyi, located in China’s Guizhou province, will strive to make prices for services and other tourist products attractive for Russian tourists, Zunyi Vice Mayor Wang Zubin told TASS today.

Read also

Rail-cruise journeys planned in Russia to attract China tourists

"We have a wide range of tourist products. We are going to work on prices to make them attractive to Russian tourists," the vice mayor said. "Of course, first of all we need to establish direct air traffic routes with Russia. I hope we will do it next year."

The vice mayor expressed confidence that, by cooperating with local businessmen, Zunyi’s authorities will be able to create most preferable market conditions for Russians.

Earlier, the city’s administration suggested that Director General of Russian Regions Tourist Association under the Federation Council (the upper house of the Federal Assembly of Russia), Svetlana Anufriyenko, who came to China to take part in the international conference on the "red tourism" that is being developed in China, to establish direct air traffic routes with Russian communities in some regions.

During the visit, which lasted from June 9 to June 13, the Russian delegation, that included government authorities and businessmen, clinched cooperation agreements between competent agencies of regional administrations and Russian and Chinese travel companies.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military exercise begins in South Ossetia
2
FIFA welcomes 2017 Confederations Cup’s free travel program for fans
3
Oil price plunge, policy of US authorities mentioned as key risks for Russian economy
4
Oliver Stone: Russia and US could be ‘great partners’
5
Deputy PM slams Lithuania’s claims against NPP construction in Belarus
6
Vietnam seeks to boost relations with Russia
7
Putin notes Washington planned to use terrorists to destabilize Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама