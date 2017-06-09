Back to Main page
Brussels court unblocks frozen Russian assets in Belgium

Business & Economy
June 09, 15:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Brussels court has removed a block on Russian assets in Belgium and also on accounts of Russian news agencies imposed upon at the request of former Yukos oil company shareholders

© Alexandr Demyanchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. A Brussels court has removed a block on Russian assets in Belgium and also on accounts of Russian news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti imposed upon at the request of former Yukos oil company shareholders, General Director of the International Legal Protection Center Andrey Kondakov told TASS on Friday.

"An hour ago, I got a call from lawyers representing the Russian side in court and they said that a first instance court in Brussels has lifted all attachments from Russia’s assets in Belgium and also assets of Russian federal state unitary enterprises - ITAR-TASS and RIA Novosti," he said.

Russia’s assets were seized in June-July 2015, Kondakov noted. "I congratulate you on this judicial decision," he told TASS.

Economical sanctions against Russia
