Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Italian companies showing interest in SSJ-100 assembly

Business & Economy
June 07, 13:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Sukhoi SuperJet-100 is a modern fly-by-wire twin engine regional jet

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russia sees prospects for MC-21, SSJ-100 supplies to India

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Italian air companies and the government are interested in Sukhoi SuperJet-100 (SSJ-100) assembly in Italy, according to the country’s economic development minister Carlo Calenda who had a meeting with Russia’s industry and trade minister Denis Manturov, the ministry’s press service said Wednesday.

Following the meeting Manturov invited Calenda and Italian firms to participate in the Russia industrial exhibition Innoprom, the report said.

The Italian side also expressed interest in the assembly of Russia’s new passenger jet MS-21 that made its first flight on May 28, 2017.

The Sukhoi SuperJet-100 is a modern fly-by-wire twin engine regional jet. Its development was initiated in 2000. The airliner was designed and spearheaded by Sukhoi, a division of the Russian civil aerospace company (UAC) in co-operation with several foreign partners.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Missile shield will not protect entire US territory - Putin
2
Antimissile 'umbrella' to be created over Russia’s enitre territory
3
Moscow's intelligence chief warns US plans to turn up the heat on anti-Russia sanctions
4
Ministry says Russia outperforms US in destroying ISIS energy infrastructure
5
Putin, Qatari Emir did not bring up 'Russian hackers' during talks — Kremlin
6
Kremlin strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Iran
7
Crimea learns to disregard EU sanctions in past three years, minister says
TOP STORIES
Реклама