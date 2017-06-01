Back to Main page
Russian Direct Investment Fund and partners bring over $17.7 bln into Russian economy

Business & Economy
June 01, 21:50 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Putin says projects of the Fund exert "significant influence on the domestic economy"

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) founded in 2011 has already brought over 1 trillion rubles ($17.7 bln) into Russian economy together with its partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the meeting with international investors within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The RDIF has already attracted over 1 trillion rubles ($17.7 bln) of investments into Russia together with its partners," Putin said.

Projects of the Fund exert "significant positive influence on the domestic economy" and their returns are much higher than returns from other investment instruments," he said. "Long-term strategic partnerships with foreign investors were established at the same time," Putin added.

The RDIF in cooperation with foreign partners will invest into Eurasia Drilling Company (EDC), satellite town construction project in St. Petersburg and construction of the third segment of the Central Ring Road, RDIF Chief Executive Kirill Dmitriev said at the meeting.

"We will announce 10 new investments with our partners today. These are investments into Polyus gold miner, Globaltrans carrier, Eurasia oilfield service provider, construction of Yuzhny satellite town in St. Petersburg, and others," Dmitriev said.

