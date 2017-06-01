Back to Main page
Putin praises SPIEF as globally recognized discussion platform

Business & Economy
June 01, 11:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Thursday, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum opened in Russia’s second largest city

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a welcome address to the participants, organizers and guests of the 21st annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The message was published on the Kremlin website on Thursday.

"The global economy has begun to show signs of recovering from the downturn for the first time in the past several years," the address reads. "During the forum, there is a need to discuss the ways to boost this trend and assess the challenges and risks concerning the use of new technologies. The current major changes require the global community to take effective measures to improve the international governance architecture so that globalization benefits are shared among all population groups and sustainable and balanced development is ensured," the address adds. 

The Russian president pointed out that in the recent years, the St. Petersburg forum had significantly enhanced its credibility, becoming a globally recognized discussion platform open for direct dialogue on pressing issues of the day.

Putin was confident that the initiatives and recommendations to be adopted during the forum, would facilitate the search for common approaches, while agreements to be reached between the forum participants would boost international cooperation and pave the way for new mutually beneficial projects.

On Thursday, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum opened in Russia’s second largest city. This year, the forum is dubbed Achieving a New Balance in the Global Economic Arena.

TASS news agency is the general information partner and the official photohost agency of the event. The agency is also the operator of the forum’s presentation zone.

