Representatives of over 500 companies from 62 countries to attend SPIEF

Business & Economy
May 31, 16:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 will be held in St. Petersburg on June 1-3

© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Representatives of over 500 foreign companies from 62 countries and heads of the UN, IAEA, OPEC, IMF and certain other international organizations will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

Read also

SPIEF 2017 business programme published

"Eight thousand guests will come to the forum; 7,500 visited last year. Representatives of 637 Russian and 511 foreign companies from 62 countries will take part in the business program," Ushakov said.

Prime Minister of India, Federal Chancellor of Austria, President of Moldavia, heads and representatives of governments of certain other countries will attend the forum," he said.

Heads of the largest international organizations will participate in the forum, including the UN, IAEA, IMF and OPEC, Ushakov noted. The SPIEF program provides for 108 business events, he said. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 will be held in St. Petersburg on June 1-3.

