Diplomat says Russia, US have potential to boost economic ties

PASKOV, May 30. /TASS/. A 30% decrease in trade between Russia and the US points to the need to make serious efforts in order to give new impetus to economic ties, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said at a conference dubbed Fort Ross Dialogue on Tuesday.
"The heads of state (Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump) emphasized the need to give new impetus to economic ties during their January 27 telephone conversation," Ryabkov said. "There is some potential in this sphere which should not be underestimated thought the current numbers are not very impressive," the Russian diplomat noted.
"Last year, our trade dropped by another one third, from $29 billion recorded in 2014 to $20 billion," he said. "This points to the need for serious analysis and a search for the ways to improve the situation," Ryabkov added.