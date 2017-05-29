Russian, Chinese parliaments to strengthen economic cooperation

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia and China plan to strengthen cooperation at the inter-parliamentary level, particularly regarding the work "on conjunction of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the One Belt, One Road project," Russia’s Federation Council (uppers house of parliament) Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko said Monday.

The role of parliamentary diplomacy is becoming increasingly important now, she said. "The Sino-Russian inter-parliamentary cooperation is a vivid example of this trend," she said, adding though that "the reserves of this cooperation are far from being exhausted."

According to Matviyenko, the sides have agreed to cooperate in order to "use those reserves to the full, especially on the transregional level." She mentioned "the consideration of the role and place of our parliaments on the work on conjunction of the Eurasian Economic Union and the One Belt, One Road project" as a promising area of bilateral cooperation.

"Parliaments of Russia and China are demonstrating a single approach regarding the key issues of global agenda," the chairperson added.