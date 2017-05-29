Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Chinese parliaments to strengthen economic cooperation

Business & Economy
May 29, 17:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia and China plan to strengthen cooperation on conjunction of the Eurasian Economic Union and the One Belt, One Road project

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia and China plan to strengthen cooperation at the inter-parliamentary level, particularly regarding the work "on conjunction of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the One Belt, One Road project," Russia’s Federation Council (uppers house of parliament) Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko said Monday.

Read also
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping at the One Belt, One Road forum in Beijing

Putin: One Belt project introduces stability to global economy

The role of parliamentary diplomacy is becoming increasingly important now, she said. "The Sino-Russian inter-parliamentary cooperation is a vivid example of this trend," she said, adding though that "the reserves of this cooperation are far from being exhausted."

According to Matviyenko, the sides have agreed to cooperate in order to "use those reserves to the full, especially on the transregional level." She mentioned "the consideration of the role and place of our parliaments on the work on conjunction of the Eurasian Economic Union and the One Belt, One Road project" as a promising area of bilateral cooperation.

"Parliaments of Russia and China are demonstrating a single approach regarding the key issues of global agenda," the chairperson added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Raging thunderstorm strikes Moscow leaving seven dead, 69 injured — source
2
Romano Prodi believes G7 takes back seat without Russia and China
3
Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow
4
Russia to begin trials of new military transport plane in late 2017
5
MC-21 airliner makes first test flight — source
6
Macron thanks Vladimir Putin for visiting Versailles
7
Russian rocket artillery to be rearmed with upgraded launchers by 2020
TOP STORIES
Реклама