Oil prices will remain at current level until mid-2018, former finance minister says

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Oil prices will remain at the current level until the middle of 2018, Head of Russia’s Center for Strategic Research (CSR) and ex-Finance Minister Alexey Kudrin said Friday.

"[The initiative — TASS] to sort out OPEC countries regarding their obligations on [oil production] cut has shown good results, which means that it [oil price] will remain at the current level approximately until the middle of next year," he said.