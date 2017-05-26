Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Oil prices will remain at current level until mid-2018, former finance minister says

Business & Economy
May 26, 15:11 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Oil prices will remain at the current level until the middle of 2018, Head of Russia’s Center for Strategic Research (CSR) and ex-Finance Minister Alexey Kudrin said Friday.

"[The initiative — TASS] to sort out OPEC countries regarding their obligations on [oil production] cut has shown good results, which means that it [oil price] will remain at the current level approximately until the middle of next year," he said.

Read also

Ex-finance minister calls claims of new anti-Russian sanctions 'verbal intervention'

Ex-Finance Minister Kudrin says oil price may slide below $55 per barrel in year’s time

Russia's ex-finance minister: Oil price to stay at $40-60 per barrel in next five years

OPEC extends agreement on oil production cut

Energy Ministry: Russian oil producers won't be compensated for extending output cut deal

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OPEC
Persons
Alexey Kudrin
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow and Beijing call for complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
2
Russia warns NATO against military buildup along eastern border
3
Russia to sell over 360 cutting-edge helicopters by 2030
4
Russia and Tanzania sign military cooperation agreement
5
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
6
Decision on S-400 deliveries to Turkey to be made after talks on price, minister says
7
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020
TOP STORIES
Реклама