Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ex-finance minister calls claims of new anti-Russian sanctions 'verbal intervention'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 11, 17:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"It's too early to talk about sanctions," Russia’s former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said
Share
1 pages in this article
Russia’s former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin

Russia’s former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

Read also
Kremlin has no information on new US sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russia’s former Finance Minister and head of the Center for Strategic Research (CSR) Alexei Kudrin said the US statements on possible introduction of new sanctions against Russia are "verbal intervention."

He expressed this opinion talking to journalists on the sidelines of the annual April conference at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.

"It's too early to talk about sanctions (of the United States in relation to Russia - TASS) It's more verbal intervention," Kudrin said.

Earlier, US Permanent Representative to the UN Nikki Haley said in an interview with CNN that the US President intends to discuss imposing sanctions against Russia and Iran for their support of Bashar Assad in Syria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexey Kudrin
Topics
Sanctions
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says Tillerson’s statement on Syria is not 'an ultimatum'
2
West proposes UN draft resolution on Syria
3
China warns against using military force in Syria
4
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies
5
Kremlin comments on Ivanka Trump’s 'role' in Syria strikes
6
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
7
Russia signs export defense contracts worth over $9 bln in 2016
TOP STORIES
Реклама