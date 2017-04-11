Ex-finance minister calls claims of new anti-Russian sanctions 'verbal intervention'

Russian diplomat says Tillerson’s statement on Syria is not 'an ultimatum'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 11, 22:06
MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russia’s former Finance Minister and head of the Center for Strategic Research (CSR) Alexei Kudrin said the US statements on possible introduction of new sanctions against Russia are "verbal intervention."
He expressed this opinion talking to journalists on the sidelines of the annual April conference at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow.
"It's too early to talk about sanctions (of the United States in relation to Russia - TASS) It's more verbal intervention," Kudrin said.
Earlier, US Permanent Representative to the UN Nikki Haley said in an interview with CNN that the US President intends to discuss imposing sanctions against Russia and Iran for their support of Bashar Assad in Syria.