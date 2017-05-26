South Korea ready for joint efforts to build up Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Seoul plans to cooperate with Moscow in developing the Northern Sea Route and Russia’s Far East, and also implementing multilateral infrastructure projects in the region, South Korean Presidential Special Envoy Song Young-gil told TASS.

"I would briefly name several projects," the envoy said when asked about the prospects for fostering ties with Russia under new South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

"First, these are the long-running trilateral projects of connecting gas, electric and railways networks between the interested countries in the region. Second, these are joint efforts on building up Russia’s Far Eastern region and our participation in these projects, and third this is potential cooperation between South Korea and Russia on developing the Northern Sea Route.

The envoy noted that during his visit he tried to clarify the South Korean government’s new priorities. This was mentioned in the leader’s message, which he conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Certainly, it expressed gratitude from the South Korean president to President Putin and outlined issues on potential joint efforts to solve the North Korean nuclear problem and prospects for furthering bilateral relations," he said.

"In the end, I think that the goal of my visit was reached," the envoy emphasized.

Moon Jae-in won South Korea presidential election, held on May 9, receiving 41.1% of the vote. In March, the country’s Constitutional Court confirmed the parliament’s decision in December 2016 to impeach former President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal.