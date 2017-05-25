Back to Main page
Russia may replace India in Farzad-B gas field project — Iran’s minister

Business & Economy
May 25, 13:51 UTC+3 VIENNA

Russia may enter the Farzad-B gas field project replacing India

Share
1 pages in this article

VIENNA, May 25. /TASS/. Russia may enter the Farzad-B gas field project replacing India, Iran’s petroleum minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said Thursday.

"Russians," he said when asked who may enter the project if the deal with Indian partners fails.

According to the minister, the Iranian side has failed to make an appropriate offer.

Earlier it was reported that India and Iran are negotiating the investment project on the development of Farzad-B gas offshore field in the Persian Gulf by India’s ONGC Videsh. In April 2016, the parties agreed the project’s implementation schedule.

