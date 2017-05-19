Russian deputy PM says flights to Egypt to resume after experts confirm security

TOMSK, May 19. /TASS/. Russia’s government will make a decision on resuming air service with Egypt only after experts confirm that this country’s airports have reached an appropriate security level, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told TASS.

"This is a question for our experts. If our aviation security services do not confirm that everything is fine, we won’t be able to make a decision," he said.

In February, Russia’s government approved a bilateral aviation security protocol drawn up by the Russian Transport Ministry. The document says that Russian and Egyptian air companies will be able to resume flights between the two countries only if an aviation security agreement is made involving a special Russian company.

According to the protocol, the Russian company, whose personnel will be chosen by Russia’s aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia, is going to be responsible for aviation security monitoring. The company will also have the right to control all the security measures concerning aircraft, passengers, cargo, baggage, mail and flight catering on flights heading to Russia.

Russia and Egypt have been holding talks on resuming air service since late 2015. The flights were suspended in the aftermath of the Russian A321 flight crash in the Sinai on October 31, 2015.