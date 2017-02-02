Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian experts arrive in Egypt to inspect Cairo airport

World
February 02, 23:48 UTC+3 CAIRO
The team of Russian experts is scheduled to stay for three days
Share
1 pages in this article
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

CAIRO, February 2. /TASS/. A group of Russian aviation safety experts has arrived in Egypt to insect Cairo International Airport, a source at the airport told TASS.

"A delegation of ten high-ranking Russian experts has arrived in Cairo from Moscow," the source said. "They are scheduled to stay for three days but perhaps they will fulfill their mission in just one day, this matter is under consideration now, the final decision will be made on Friday."

Read also

Russian aviation specialists to inspect security of Egypt’s airports in February
Russian experts fly to Cairo Thursday for final airport security checks
Russian experts may begin inspection of Sharm el-Sheikh, Hurghada airports this week
Russian experts to conduct final inspection of Cairo airport on January 18-20
Russian transport ministry preparing report on Cairo airport inspection

During their visit, the experts will examine Terminal 2 of Cairo International Airport and assess the efficiency of the personnel biometric access system as well as video surveillance system. As reported earlier, ahead of the Russian experts’ visit, all the services at Terminal 2 have been put on high alert. The airport administration earlier said all the equipment would be set up by the end of January, personnel fingerprints database has been compiled in the past few days.

According to the Sada al-Balad website, biometric control system was put into operation a few hours ago. The website adds that before returning to Moscow, the Russian experts will hold a meeting with officials from Egypt’s Civil Aviation Ministry.

The Cairo airport check is expected to be the final one before a report on the security situation in Egypt’s airports is drawn up and a decision is made on resuming flights suspended after a Russian passenger plane’s crash over Sinai in October 2015.

In January, a group of Russian experts inspected airports in Egypt’s resort cities of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh. At first, flights to Cairo are planned to be resumed, the resort cities will follow. Before that Russia and Egypt are expected to sign an aviation safety agreement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine
12
Miss Universe reveals 2017 winner
4
Canadian PM slams mosque shooting in Quebec City as 'cowardly attack'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
3
Trump denies easing sanctions against Russia
4
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
5
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
6
Kiev court authorizes detention of former President Viktor Yanukovich
7
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim
TOP STORIES
Реклама