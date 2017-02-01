Russian aviation specialists to inspect security of Egypt’s airports in February

Hungary may take part in Nord Stream, Turkish Stream projects — presidential aideBusiness & Economy February 01, 15:25
MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian aviation specialists will hold the next security audit of Egypt’s airports in the first half of February, Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told reporters on Wednesday.
The audit will cover three airports at a time: Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh, and Hurghada, the minister said.
"It will take place in the first half of February," Sokolov said responding to the relevant question. No Russian air specialists are now present in Cairo, he added.
"We are preparing for the trip; according to information available with me, there are no [Russian specialists - TASS] in Cairo now," the minister said.
Russia suspended air service with Egypt after a Russian passenger plane crashed over Sinai. The A321 plane belonging to Russia’s air company Kogalymavia was en route from Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to St. Petersburg in Russia (flight KGL 9268) when it crashed over the Sinai Peninsula early on October 31, 2015.