Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian aviation specialists to inspect security of Egypt’s airports in February

Business & Economy
February 01, 14:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian aviation specialists will hold the next security audit of Egypt’s airports in the first half of February, Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also
Flights between Russia and Egypt may be resumed not earlier than March — source

The audit will cover three airports at a time: Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh, and Hurghada, the minister said.

"It will take place in the first half of February," Sokolov said responding to the relevant question. No Russian air specialists are now present in Cairo, he added.

"We are preparing for the trip; according to information available with me, there are no [Russian specialists - TASS] in Cairo now," the minister said.

Russia suspended air service with Egypt after a Russian passenger plane crashed over Sinai. The A321 plane belonging to Russia’s air company Kogalymavia was en route from Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to St. Petersburg in Russia (flight KGL 9268) when it crashed over the Sinai Peninsula early on October 31, 2015. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
2
Kremlin rejects reports on detained FSB officers’ complicity in hacker attacks on US
3
Iran confirms new missile test — media
4
Kremlin says escalating Donbass conflict requires restart of Russia-US dialogue
5
Hungary may take part in Nord Stream, Turkish Stream projects — presidential aide
6
Russia enacts law allowing every citizen to get a plot of Far Eastern land for free
7
Kremlin says Ukrainian military’s offensive in Donbass disrupts Minsk agreements
TOP STORIES
Реклама