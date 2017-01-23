Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Flights between Russia and Egypt may be resumed not earlier than March — source

Business & Economy
January 23, 19:19 UTC+3 CAIRO
Share
1 pages in this article

CAIRO, January 23. /TASS/. Flights between Russia and Egypt may be resumed not earlier than March, a source in Cairo, close to the inspections in Egyptian airports, told TASS.

"The biometric equipment they bought for scanning fingerprint and retina is not functioning yet at the Cairo International Airport. The equipment is still being installed. In Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh the equipment is running, but only in the test mode. After all the systems are launched another delegation of experts from Russia is to arrive for a final check of the second terminal of the capital airport," the source said.

Read also
Cairo International Airport
Russian experts start inspections in Cairo international airport — source

According to the source, after the completion of all these procedures, Moscow and Cairo will sign an agreement on aviation security.

"And only after that we will talk about the timing of flight resumption. In the best case, we can expect it by the end of February, and most likely in March," the source said.

Last week a group of Russian experts returned to Moscow after inspections of airports of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh.

Currently, Russia’s Transport Ministry is preparing a report for the government on the state of security of Cairo airport. After that the authorities are expected to start a gradual resumption of flight connection that was interrupted more than a year ago after the crash of the Russian aircraft on Sinai.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
A321 crash in Egypt
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic tests
2
Russian strategic bombers hammer Islamic State facilities in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo province
4
Helicopter makes emergency landing on Moscow Ring Road
5
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jets
6
Russia to develop 5th-generation medium-range anti-aircraft missile system
7
Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — opposition
TOP STORIES
Реклама