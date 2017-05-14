Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin favors creation of big Eurasian partnership

Business & Economy
May 14, 7:33 UTC+3 BEIJING

He said that a partnership structure of this kind will "allow to implement a unique chance of creating a single space of cooperation from the Atlantic to the Pacific" for the first time in history

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, May 14. /TASS/. , Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday during the One Belt, One Road forum in the Chinese capital Beijing that he favors the creation of a big Eurasian partnership format.

"I think that a combination of the integration formats like the Eurasian Economic Union, One Belt, One Road, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations can become a basis for forming a big Eurasian partnership," Putin said.

Read also

States should abandon belligerent rhetoric to overcome global stagnation — Putin

"We would welcome the participation of European colleagues, of European Union states in a partnership of this kind. In this case it will become truly harmonized, balanced and all-encompassing," the Russian president said.

He said that a partnership structure of this kind will "allow to implement a unique chance of creating a single space of cooperation from the Atlantic to the Pacific, in fact, for the first time in history."

‘Various integration projects are being actively developed in Eurasia today," he said. "We support them and we are interested in their successful promotion.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Trade & Cooperation
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
North Korean missile reached altitude of over 2,000 km — Japanese minister
2
Russian fighter jet again 'buzzes' US plane in Black Sea — media
3
States should abandon belligerent rhetoric to overcome global stagnation — Putin
4
Moldova strongly rejects NATO, president says
5
Japan to seek cooperation with Russia, China over North Korea - government official
6
Putin favors creation of big Eurasian partnership
7
North Korea launches unidentified missile
TOP STORIES
Реклама