Putin favors creation of big Eurasian partnership

BEIJING, May 14. /TASS/. , Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday during the One Belt, One Road forum in the Chinese capital Beijing that he favors the creation of a big Eurasian partnership format.
"I think that a combination of the integration formats like the Eurasian Economic Union, One Belt, One Road, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations can become a basis for forming a big Eurasian partnership," Putin said.
"We would welcome the participation of European colleagues, of European Union states in a partnership of this kind. In this case it will become truly harmonized, balanced and all-encompassing," the Russian president said.
He said that a partnership structure of this kind will "allow to implement a unique chance of creating a single space of cooperation from the Atlantic to the Pacific, in fact, for the first time in history."
‘Various integration projects are being actively developed in Eurasia today," he said. "We support them and we are interested in their successful promotion.".