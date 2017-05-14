States should abandon belligerent rhetoric to overcome global stagnation — Putin

BEIJING, May 14. /TASS/. All countries need to abandon belligerent rhetoric in order to overcome the stagnation in global development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday during the One Belt, One Road forum in the Chinese capital Beijing.

Speaking at the international forum, the Russian leader named terrorism and decades-old regional conflicts among the main threats to global development.

"In order to untie these knots, we should first of all abandon belligerent rhetoric, mutual accusations and reproaches that only make the situation worse," Putin said.

"In general, none of the current problems can be solved with old approaches," the Russian president added. "We need fresh ideas that would be free from stereotypes."

"The imbalances in the social and economic development, the crisis of the previous globalization model lead to negative consequences for relations between the states, for international security. Poverty, social exclusion, the colossal gap in the level of development of states and regions fuel international terrorism, extremism, illegal migration," Putin said.

"We will be unable to tackle these challenges if we fail to overcome stagnation in the global economic development," he went on. "We should also keep in mind the threats posed by regional conflicts and zones of decades-long controversies, which still persist in many places in Eurasia."

According to Putin, Eurasia can lay down and put forward a "positive agenda" in the areas of security, economy, social sphere, management and search for new factors of growth.

"We should demonstrate the global community an example of a joint, innovative, constructive future, based on fairness, equality, respect to national sovereignty, on norms of the international law and inviolable principles of the United Nations," he said.

"However, desire and will alone are not enough to put such an agenda into practice. We need practical instruments of cooperation, and they can be created within the framework of integration processes," Putin said.