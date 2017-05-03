Apple reports drop in iPhones sales

Russian military advisor killed in SyriaWorld May 02, 22:02
MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Apple Corporation has marked a 1.1% drop in sales of iPhones in the second financial quarter of 2017 (ended on April 1) in comparison with the same period of 2016, according to the company's financial report published on Tuesday.
In the reporting period, the sales of iPhone totaled 50.76 mln units, which is about 0.43 mln units less than the same period last year.
At the same time, in the first quarter of 2017, Apple's revenues increased by more than 4.5% year-on-year to $52.9 bln (from $ 50.56 bln a year earlier).
Founded in 1976, Apple manufactures iPhone smartphones, iPad Tablet PCs, iPod music players, MacBook laptops, iMac desktop computers and high-tech products. The corporation’s market capitalization exceeds $530 bln.