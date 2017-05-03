Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Apple reports drop in iPhones sales

Business & Economy
May 03, 5:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At the same time, in the first quarter of 2017, Apple's revenues increased by more than 4.5% year-on-year to $52.9 bln (from $ 50.56 bln a year earlier)

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Apple Corporation has marked a 1.1% drop in sales of iPhones in the second financial quarter of 2017 (ended on April 1) in comparison with the same period of 2016, according to the company's financial report published on Tuesday.

In the reporting period, the sales of iPhone totaled 50.76 mln units, which is about 0.43 mln units less than the same period last year.

At the same time, in the first quarter of 2017, Apple's revenues increased by more than 4.5% year-on-year to $52.9 bln (from $ 50.56 bln a year earlier).

Founded in 1976, Apple manufactures iPhone smartphones, iPad Tablet PCs, iPod music players, MacBook laptops, iMac desktop computers and high-tech products. The corporation’s market capitalization exceeds $530 bln.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Apple
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China demands THAAD deployment to South Korea be stopped immediately
2
Merkel-Putin meeting round-up
3
Court ruling to weaken Jehovah’s Witnesses influence in Russia
4
Russian Defense Ministry: USSR never exported HAB-250 bombs
5
Russian military advisor killed in Syria
6
Putin and Trump stress importance of anti-terrorism cooperation
7
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
TOP STORIES
Реклама