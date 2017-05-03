Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

South Africa may appeal court’s ruling canceling deal with Russia on nuclear plants

Business & Economy
May 03, 8:36 UTC+3 PRETORIA

The legal team of South Africa’s Department of Energy will meet on Wednesday to discuss the issue

Share
1 pages in this article

PRETORIA, May 3. /TASS/. South Africa’s Department of Energy may appeal the High Court’s judgement declaring the 2014 agreement with Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom for the construction of nuclear power plants unlawful and subject to cancelation.

"Do we have to appeal the judgment? We are looking at those options," Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi told parliament's energy committee on Tuesday.

Read also

South Africa’s court cancels deal with Russia on building nuclear power plants

The legal team of the department will meet on Wednesday to discuss the issue, she said.

The agreement provides for a strategic partnership for the development of the nuclear power industry of South Africa. It envisages not only with the construction of nuclear power plants, but development of various areas of nuclear industry in general, in particular construction of a multipurpose research reactor under the Russian technology and training of South African specialists in Russian universities.

The document aroused sharp criticism of the opposition in South Africa, which considered that it violated the national legislation, since it obliges the government to work exclusively with Rosatom without holding any tender. The Russian state nuclear corporation and South Africa’s Energy Department denied these allegations.

Last week, the High Court of South Africa’s province Western Cape ruled to cancel a 2014 intergovernmental agreement with Russia for the construction of eight nuclear reactors in that country.

Kelvin Kemm, chairperson of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa told TASS he did not think that the court’s decision would seriously affect the cooperation with Russia.

"It does not make any difference and I do not see any consequences. We have similar agreements with China, France, South Korea. It is an attempt of the anti-nuclear lobby to ruin the project. We continue cooperating with interested Russian organizations," he said.

Last week, Rosatom confirmed its plans to bid on construction of nuclear power plants in South Africa despite the decision of the country’s court to cancel the relevant intergovernmental agreement.

Viktor Polikarpov, Vice-President of Rosatom for Sub-Saharan Africa, told TASS that the corporation Rosatom responded to Eskom’s request to grant tender information for the construction of nuclear power plants with a total capacity of 9.6 GW.

"We have submitted an application and will participate in the tender," Polikarpov said.

Four companies from China (State Nuclear Power Technology), France (EDF), Russia (Rosatom) and the Republic of Korea (KEPCO) are main bidders for construction of the NPP in South Africa. South Africa’s energy monopoly Eskom is the project’s operator and owner of future nuclear power plants.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Nuclear energy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Defense Ministry: USSR never exported HAB-250 bombs
2
Kremlin unveils Putin-Erdogan talks agenda
3
China demands THAAD deployment to South Korea be stopped immediately
4
Russian military doctors receive hundreds of patients in Aleppo daily
5
Russia will invest in restoration of South Ossetia’s infrastructure - Putin
6
Court ruling to weaken Jehovah’s Witnesses influence in Russia, cleric says
7
Fourth round of talks on Syria begins in Astana
TOP STORIES
Реклама