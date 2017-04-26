Back to Main page
South Africa’s court cancels deal with Russia on building nuclear power plants

Business & Economy
April 26, 11:55 UTC+3
PRETORIA, April 26. /TASS/ The High Court in South Africa has ruled that the 2014 agreement between the country's energy ministry and Russia’s nuclear state corporation Rosatom, which provides for the construction of eight nuclear reactors in South Africa, "is illegal and must be canceled," according to the court’s ruling.

Nuclear energy
Реклама