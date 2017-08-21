Back to Main page
Kalashnikov Concern launches media platform

Military & Defense
August 21, 23:20 UTC+3 PATRIOT PARK

Media platform planned to publish videos, news and blog posts concerning hunting, small arms and equipment

Share
1 pages in this article

PATRIOT PARK, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Concern has launched a media platform, concern’s spokesperson Sofia Ivanova said on Monday.

"Our media platform is not just a collection of videos about us - its contents will allow people interested in weapons and technology to get the largest possible amount of information in a most convenient form," she noted.

Kalashnikov CEO Alexey Krivoruchko said earlier in an interview with TASS that the concern planned to set up its own media platform to publish videos, news and blog posts concerning hunting, small arms and equipment.

The concern recently started a YouTube channel to upload videos telling about its developments and comparing weapons made in various countries.

