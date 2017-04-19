Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Rosatom to allocate $1.2 mln for nuclear industry staff education annually

Business & Economy
April 19, 19:20 UTC+3 VIENNA
Priority in training will be given to specialists from Bangladesh, Bolivia, Egypt, Indonesia and Jordan
Share
1 pages in this article

VIENNA, April 19. /TASS/. Rosatom will annually provide $1.2 mln to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in addition to membership fees and sponsorship for education of nuclear projects specialists in countries recently embarking on the path of nuclear power industry development, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexei Likhachev said on Wednesday.

Read also

Rosatom plans to launch construction of Ruppur power plant in Bangladesh
Rosatom to launch construction of two new units for Indian nuclear plant
Rosatom to supply power to Arctic offshore projects
Russia's Rosatom to expand icebreaker fleet
Rosatom reaches preliminary agreements on lead export to Europe and China

Priority in education will be given to specialists of countries implementing Russian nuclear projects, Likhachev said.

"In addition to its traditional contribution and sponsorship money, Russia will annually allocate $1.2 mln to the IAEA budget. This is a fairly significant contribution into a specific project against the overall background," the official said.

"We particularly highlight countries where we are building plants" when implementing the specialists training project, Likhachev added.

The budget will provide for training of at least 100 specialists per year in cooperation with IAEA, Rosatom said. Priority in training will be given to specialists from Bangladesh, Bolivia, Egypt, Indonesia and Jordan. Rosatom will make specialists training contributions amounting to $1.2 bln during three years, the state corporation said.

Extra money will also be spent for development of the regulatory base for the nuclear industry sector in these countries in addition to training, Likhachev said.

"Training is in the first instance, although certain funds from that budget can be spent for establishment of regulatory systems - development of the regulatory base in newcomer countries," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to hold debates on Jehovah’s Witnesses case April 20
2
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
3
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
4
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
5
Russia-Indian drills to involve Army, Navy and Air Force for first time
6
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
7
Diplomat blasts New York Times Pulitzer Prize articles on Russia as 'fake news'
TOP STORIES
Реклама