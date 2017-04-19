Russia's Rosatom to allocate $1.2 mln for nuclear industry staff education annually

Russian think tank dismisses questions about Kremlin's role in US electionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 19, 19:25
Russia-Indian drills to involve Army, Navy and Air Force for first timeMilitary & Defense April 19, 19:12
FSB confirms brother of St. Petersburg metro blast suspect detainedWorld April 19, 19:06
Russia’s Supreme Court to hold debates on Jehovah’s Witnesses case April 20World April 19, 18:55
Scientists study reindeer migration across Putorana PlateauSociety & Culture April 19, 18:23
Russia works on medical technology that accelerates healing of combat injuriesMilitary & Defense April 19, 18:08
Russian microbiologists discover substitution for banned drug meldoniumSport April 19, 17:50
Ukrainian Energy Ministry proposes banning import of Russian coalBusiness & Economy April 19, 17:35
Russian diplomat points out Moscow never endorsed any French candidateRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 19, 17:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VIENNA, April 19. /TASS/. Rosatom will annually provide $1.2 mln to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in addition to membership fees and sponsorship for education of nuclear projects specialists in countries recently embarking on the path of nuclear power industry development, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexei Likhachev said on Wednesday.
Priority in education will be given to specialists of countries implementing Russian nuclear projects, Likhachev said.
"In addition to its traditional contribution and sponsorship money, Russia will annually allocate $1.2 mln to the IAEA budget. This is a fairly significant contribution into a specific project against the overall background," the official said.
"We particularly highlight countries where we are building plants" when implementing the specialists training project, Likhachev added.
The budget will provide for training of at least 100 specialists per year in cooperation with IAEA, Rosatom said. Priority in training will be given to specialists from Bangladesh, Bolivia, Egypt, Indonesia and Jordan. Rosatom will make specialists training contributions amounting to $1.2 bln during three years, the state corporation said.
Extra money will also be spent for development of the regulatory base for the nuclear industry sector in these countries in addition to training, Likhachev said.
"Training is in the first instance, although certain funds from that budget can be spent for establishment of regulatory systems - development of the regulatory base in newcomer countries," he added.