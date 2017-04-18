Back to Main page
China praises Eurasian Economic Union and Silk Road Economic Belt integration project

Business & Economy
April 18, 17:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take part in the One Belt, One Road forum in Beijing on May 14-15
MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The project of integration of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the One Belt, One Road initiative has already yielded fruit, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Li Hui said Tuesday.

"Both sides have reached progress on promotion of cooperation in all areas since the signing of the joint statement on cooperation for integration of the construction of One Belt, One Road and the formation of the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union - TASS) more than a year ago," he said, adding that "thanks to joint efforts of the Chinese and Russian sides the integration of construction strategies of One Belt, One Road and the EAEU has already paid dividends."

Such joint projects as the construction of the eastern line of the Chinese-Russian gas pipeline are successfully developing, financial cooperation agreements have been signed, cooperation projects in areas including cross-border trade as well as exploration, production and processing of resources, and commercial logistics, are being implemented, the diplomat said. "Russia is an important country of the Silk Road Economic Belt region, the countries have firm political intentions to pursue a strategic cooperation," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take part in the One Belt, One Road forum to be held in Beijing on May 14-15. Top officials from 28 countries are expected to take part in the forum dedicated to regional integration and cooperation between Asian countries. In 2015, Russia and China signed a declaration on integration of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Silk Road Economic Belt. Currently the parties are negotiating details of cooperation.

