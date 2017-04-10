Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s top diamond producer Alrosa sold $554.2 mln worth raw diamonds in March

Business & Economy
April 10, 15:32 UTC+3
Sales of cut diamonds amounted to $12.4 mln in value terms
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS. /TASS/. Alrosa sold $554.2 mln worth raw diamonds this March and sales of cut diamonds amounted to $12.4 mln in value terms, the Russian diamond miner reported on Monday.

Read also
Alrosa plans to increase diamond mining by 5% to 38.85 mln carats in 2017

Total sales of raw and cut diamonds in March amounted to $566.6 mln, up 1% year-on-year, Alrosa said.

"We continue observing stable demand in almost all categories of raw diamonds. This confirms optimism of market participants demonstrated during the jewelry exhibition in Hong Kong," the company’s press service said citing Alrosa Vice President Yuri Okoemov. 0vnk

Company’s sales in value terms totaled $4.4 bln in 2016. The company plans to mine and sell 39 mln carats of diamonds this year.

Alrosa is engaged in the exploration, extraction, production and sale of diamonds. It produces diamonds in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the Arkhangelsk region.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian airlines’ charter flights to Turkey may be suspended — source
2
Russia’s Northern Fleet launches large-scale combat readiness drills
3
Russian, Turkish top diplomats stress need for joint work on Syrian settlement
4
Russia’s space agency considers exporting rocket engines
5
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies
6
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
7
World’s biggest sailing ship Sedov changes home port
TOP STORIES
Реклама