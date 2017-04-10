Russia’s top diamond producer Alrosa sold $554.2 mln worth raw diamonds in March

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS. /TASS/. Alrosa sold $554.2 mln worth raw diamonds this March and sales of cut diamonds amounted to $12.4 mln in value terms, the Russian diamond miner reported on Monday.

Total sales of raw and cut diamonds in March amounted to $566.6 mln, up 1% year-on-year, Alrosa said.

"We continue observing stable demand in almost all categories of raw diamonds. This confirms optimism of market participants demonstrated during the jewelry exhibition in Hong Kong," the company’s press service said citing Alrosa Vice President Yuri Okoemov. 0vnk

Company’s sales in value terms totaled $4.4 bln in 2016. The company plans to mine and sell 39 mln carats of diamonds this year.

Alrosa is engaged in the exploration, extraction, production and sale of diamonds. It produces diamonds in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the Arkhangelsk region.