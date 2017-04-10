Back to Main page
Gasoline prices hiking in Russia over week

Business & Economy
April 10, 14:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Retail prices of the regular (Ai-92) and the premium (Ai-95) gasoline slightly grew in Russia from April 3 to 7, 2017 and totaled 36.19 rubles ($0.63) and 39.16 rubles ($0.68) a liter respectively, Kortes analytical center reported on Monday.

Average exchange prices of the Ai-92 regular gasoline amounted to 39,918 rubles ($696.1) a tonne, down 108 rubles ($1.9) against a week earlier. Average wholesale prices of the regular gasoline declined by 43 rubles ($0.75) to 40,147 rubles ($700.1) per tonne.

Average exchange prices of the Ai-95 premium gasoline amounted to 42,367 rubles ($738.8) a tonne, up 253 rubles ($4.4) versus the prior week. Average wholesale prices grew by 170 rubles ($3) to 41,799 ($728.9) rubles per tonne.

Jet fuel prices declined by 167 rubles ($2.9) over the week in Russian airports and totaled 43,621 ($760.7) a tonne, Kortes said.

The average diesel fuel (inter-season grades) price slightly declined in the reporting period and totaled 37.58 rubles ($0.66) a liter, up 1.1% from the beginning of this year.

Topics
Oil & Gas
