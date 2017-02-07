Deputy PM says no progress in gas, oil talks between Russia, Belarus

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry officially calls Russian plane crash over Sinai act of terrorWorld February 07, 13:04
MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russia still expects Belarus to repay its gas debt, though there is no progress in the talks on issues related to gas and oil between the two countries, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said Tuesday.
"So far there is no progress. We’re expecting our colleagues to make suggestions. There are no agreements between us based on previous proposals. But in any case we’re expecting repayment for 2016," he said.