Deputy PM: Russia insists on fulfilling of gas contract by Belarus

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia insists on the Belarusian government's abidance by the contract on natural gas and a discussion on what will happen after 2017 is in full swing now, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told Vedomosti newspaper.

"We're discussing the future and not just some particular period," he said. "For the time being, there are certain contradictions, as the Belarusian partners interpret certain provisions in a way that the (actual) prices should be lower than the ones specified in the agreement."

"In the meantime, we don't agree to this and we insist on a full observance of the agreementg," Dvorkovich said. "A discussion underway on what will happen in the future and not only in 2017."