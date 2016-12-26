Deputy PM: Russia insists on fulfilling of gas contract by Belarus

Deputy PM: Russia insists on fulfilling of gas contract by BelarusBusiness & Economy December 26, 21:38
Two submersibles, more drones to join search operation after Tu-154 crashWorld December 26, 21:24
Deputy PM: Foreign investors hardly able to take part in Rostelecom privatizationBusiness & Economy December 26, 21:10
Source says Rosatom may sign nuclear power plant contract with Egypt on December 29Business & Economy December 26, 20:23
Turkey’s PM offers condolences over Tu-154 crashWorld December 26, 20:07
Body of crashed Tu-154 pilot in command lifted from sea bottom — sourceWorld December 26, 20:02
Famed Serbian film director Kusturica describes Alexandrov Choir loss as 'irretrievable'World December 26, 18:47
More than half of Russians consider Putin politician of the year — pollRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 26, 18:30
EAEU leaders uphold proposal to start free trade zone talks with Iran, Egypt, IndiaBusiness & Economy December 26, 18:08
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia insists on the Belarusian government's abidance by the contract on natural gas and a discussion on what will happen after 2017 is in full swing now, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told Vedomosti newspaper.
"We're discussing the future and not just some particular period," he said. "For the time being, there are certain contradictions, as the Belarusian partners interpret certain provisions in a way that the (actual) prices should be lower than the ones specified in the agreement."
"In the meantime, we don't agree to this and we insist on a full observance of the agreementg," Dvorkovich said. "A discussion underway on what will happen in the future and not only in 2017."