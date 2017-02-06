Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Impact of forex interventions on the ruble’s exchange rate could increase

Business & Economy
February 06, 15:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The impact of the Russian Finance Ministry’s forex interventions on the ruble’s exchange rate could increase in the second and third quarters of this year, experts at Sberbank CIB wrote in a CBR Review. Meanwhile, forex purchases are not expected to substantially weaken Russia’s national currency this month.

Read also
Ruble plunges after Finance Ministry announces volume of currency purchase operations

"In our view, FX purchases are unlikely to significantly weaken the ruble in February, given the favorable seasonality of the current account and relatively small debt repayments. However, the impact of the purchases could increase in 2Q-3Q, when the current account is smaller," Sberbank CIB said.

Meanwhile, the new intervention scheme could push USD/RUB to 64 rubles per dollar (which is the current Sberbank CIB year-end forecast) sooner than expected, the report said. "The pass-through effect of this amount of ruble depreciation is equal to a 1 p.p. boost to inflation, but this inflationary pressure should be counteracted by keeping monetary policy tight for longer," Tom Levinson, chief foreign currency and rates strategist at Sberbank CIB, said.

Earlier this month Russia’s Finance Ministry announced the launch of foreign exchange purchase and sale operations on the domestic forex market. The amount of operations will depend on the amount of oil and gas revenues of the Russian federal budget. The move is aimed at increasing the stability and predictability of the domestic economic environment and mitigating the impact of varying energy resources market situation on the Russian economy.

In February, the amount of extra oil and gas revenues will be worth 113.1 bln rubles ($1.9 bln). The Bank of Russia as assigned by the Finance Ministry will perform daily currency purchase operations worth 6.3 bln rubles ($105.9 mln) on Moscow Exchange over trading day in the period between February 7 and March 6, 2017.

The foreign currency purchases are expected to have an immaterial effect on money market rates, the Finance Ministry and Central Bank said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'
2
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
3
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
4
Contractor confirms Latvia dismantling last Soviet nuclear missile base
5
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with US
6
Lavrov stresses Iran's contribution to struggle against Islamic State
7
Russian scientists work on technology for drill waste disposal
TOP STORIES
Реклама