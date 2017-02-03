Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ruble plunges after Finance Ministry announces volume of currency purchase operations

Business & Economy
February 03, 12:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia’s Finance Ministry said earlier on Friday that it plans currency purchase operations using 113.1 bln rubles ($1.9 bln) in February
Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The ruble has started to decline in the course of trading on the Moscow Exchange following statements about the volume of currency purchase operations the Finance Ministry plans in February,

Read also
Russian finance ministry to buy and sell foreign currency starting February

As of 12:00 MSK dollar strengthened against the ruble by 0.2%, to 59.55 rubles.

Before the Finance Ministry’s data was announced the dollar traded at 59.39 rubles. As of 11:30 Moscow time, the euro traded at 63.9 rubles.

Russia’s Finance Ministry said earlier on Friday that it plans currency purchase operations using 113.1 bln rubles ($1.9 bln) in February. The currency will be purchased using extra oil and gas revenues. Daily volume of currency purchases will be 6.3 bln rubles ($105.9 mln) from February 7 to March 6.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lukashenko accuses Russia of violating border agreement
2
Lukashenko says Belarus will go to court in oil and gas dispute with Russia
3
Russian diplomat says no excuse for barbaric attack on Donetsk
4
Marine Le Pen promises Frexit referendum if she wins presidency
5
Belarusian leader orders criminal probe against Russian agriculture watchdog head
6
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
7
Ruble plunges after Finance Ministry announces volume of currency purchase operations
TOP STORIES
Реклама