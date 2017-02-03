Ruble plunges after Finance Ministry announces volume of currency purchase operations

Belarusian leader refutes reports on plans to leave Eurasian Economic UnionWorld February 03, 13:04
MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The ruble has started to decline in the course of trading on the Moscow Exchange following statements about the volume of currency purchase operations the Finance Ministry plans in February,
As of 12:00 MSK dollar strengthened against the ruble by 0.2%, to 59.55 rubles.
Before the Finance Ministry’s data was announced the dollar traded at 59.39 rubles. As of 11:30 Moscow time, the euro traded at 63.9 rubles.
Russia’s Finance Ministry said earlier on Friday that it plans currency purchase operations using 113.1 bln rubles ($1.9 bln) in February. The currency will be purchased using extra oil and gas revenues. Daily volume of currency purchases will be 6.3 bln rubles ($105.9 mln) from February 7 to March 6.