Indian PM Modi to participate in SPIEF 2017

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Participation of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June 2017 has been agreed, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"India will be one of guest countries of the Forum this year. The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the St. Petersburg forum was agreed," Peskov said. "We attach great importance to that; detailed preparation for the visit will be implemented, for its bilateral component and for the multilateral one within the Forum framework," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 1-3, 2017, Peskov added.