Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Indian PM Modi to participate in SPIEF 2017

Business & Economy
January 30, 15:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Participation of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June 2017 has been agreed, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's President Vladimir Putin
Putin and Modi confirm willingness to promote strategic partnership

"India will be one of guest countries of the Forum this year. The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the St. Petersburg forum was agreed," Peskov said. "We attach great importance to that; detailed preparation for the visit will be implemented, for its bilateral component and for the multilateral one within the Forum framework," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 1-3, 2017, Peskov added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top diplomat comments on first Putin-Trump conversation
2
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
3
Russia ready to assist Iraq in fighting Islamic State
4
Russia ready to offer again its MiG-35 fighter jet to India
5
Experts comment on Lithuanian MP’s claims regarding Russia's Kaliningrad
6
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet
7
Russia seeks to solve Africa’s problems and fight terrorism — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Реклама