Egyptian civil aviation minister to visit Moscow in February

Business & Economy
January 24, 19:45 UTC+3
MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Egyptian Civil Aviation Minister Sharif Fathi will visit Moscow on February 8-9, Spokesman for the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) Sergei Izvolsky told TASS. According to him, the visit will take place during the National civil aviation infrastructure exhibition, that will be held under the Rosaviatsiya auspices.

"On February 8-9, Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister Sharif Fathi will visit Moscow to participate in the National civil aviation infrastructure exhibition that will be held under the Rosaviatsiya auspices," Izvolsky said. "Fathi is scheduled to take part in the exhibition’s plenary meeting and particularly speak on the measures that Egyptian authorities have been taking to create conditions to resume air service between our countries," he added.

Russian Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov said earlier on Tuesday that Egypt’s civil aviation minister may visit Russia in early February. The visit will be aimed at paving the way for resuming air service.

Sokolov said earlier that air service between Russia and Egypt was likely to be resumed in January 2017. The minister also said that at first, flights to Cairo International Airport will resume while flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh will follow.

