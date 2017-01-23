Putin backs granting profitable routes to national airlines using Russian aircraft

Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — oppositionWorld January 23, 20:23
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo provinceWorld January 23, 20:06
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic testsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:56
Arctic airport in search for investorsBusiness & Economy January 23, 18:50
Rosneft begins Arctic shelf’s seismological exploration from 2017Business & Economy January 23, 18:38
Tesla takes the lead in sales of electric cars in Russia in 2016Business & Economy January 23, 18:18
Politician says European-style reforms to degrade Ukraine’s economyWorld January 23, 18:16
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jetsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:10
Russian cinema sets box office record chalking up nearly $145 mln in 2016Society & Culture January 23, 17:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NOVO-OGAREVO, January 23. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has approved the idea to grant the right to use profitable routes to the airlines that use Russian aircraft.
"As for (most profitable) routes - that is right, it is a good bonus (for airlines that purchase aircraft that are made in Russia)," he said in response to a relevant proposal made by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.
"To those companies that buy Russian aircraft, we will provide the necessary benefits, including profitable routes, as well as special incentives of an economic nature, including those related to the leasing of aircraft. We are working in compliance with the plan and I believe that in early spring we will be ready to report the first results," Rogozin said.
The deputy prime minister added that it concerns first of all the routes to the Far East and the countries, which are most popular among Russian tourists.
"In order to protect our domestic market, we regard these routes - these are first of all flights to the Far East and tourist routes to the countries that are most affordable for Russians. These routes will be granted only to those companies, which use Russian built planes there," he said.
According to the deputy prime minister, the problem of a small share of Russian equipment is most relevant for long-haul aircraft.
"The market we have today - it is almost 80% of the Airbus and Boeing. Although some Liberals say that that if a plane is good, they will buy it everywhere, it is not so. Try, for example, to sell Airbus on the US market or Boeing in Europe there are always open and hidden protectionist measures," he said.