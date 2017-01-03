Global passenger flow tops record 3.7 bln people in 2016

Syrian troops hold operations against terrorists in Homs governorateWorld January 04, 2:39
Russian bobsleigh head hopes situation with suspended skeleton racers will be solvedSport January 03, 17:04
FIS president opposed to suspending Russian ski team over doping scandalSport January 03, 16:58
Kyrgyz national suspected of Istanbul night club attack — agencyWorld January 03, 16:16
Two foreigners detained at Istanbul airport over night club attack — TVWorld January 03, 16:14
Marine Le Pen says Crimea’s reunification with Russia was legitimateWorld January 03, 16:13
Russian Bobsleigh Federation makes public names of four suspended skeleton racersSport January 03, 14:44
January in Moscow becomes nearly five degrees warmer in past 136 yearsSociety & Culture January 03, 12:51
Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate to continue trials in 2017Military & Defense January 03, 12:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
OTTAWA, January 3. /TASS/. The number of passengers carried by airlines last year reached a record of 3.7 bln people, a source in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) told TASS.
"The number of passengers carried by regular flights of all global airlines increased 6% last year compared with 2015," the source said. The total number of flights went up by 6.3% in the reporting period to around 35 mln. "More than half of tourists bound for international trips, were carried by airlines," he added.
According to ICAO, Europe was the biggest air transport market in 2016 with 36% of all flights (6.3% increase), followed by the Asian-Pacific Region (29%, 8% increase), Middle East (15%, 11.2% increase), North America (13%, 3.5% increase), Latin America and the Caribbean (4%, 6.5% increase), Africa (3%, 5.7% increase). Earlier the Organization’s experts projected a more than 2-fold increase of flights by 2030. Also, they said, the number of people carried by airlines would exceed 6.4 bln people annually.
Operating profit of airlines totaled $60 bln in 2016 (versus $58 bln in 2015) due to a decrease in fuel prices, the source in the International Civil Aviation Organization said.