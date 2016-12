Russian airlines’ passenger traffic surges 16% year-on-year in November

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian airlines boosted passenger traffic by 16% year-on-year to 6.6 million passengers in November 2016, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) said on Monday.

Passenger turnover grew 17.3% to 16.4 billion passenger-kilometers.

Top five Russian airlines carried 55.1 million passengers in eleven months of this year, up 18.8% year-on-year.

Aeroflot serviced 26.6 million passengers in January - November 2016 (up 10.6% year-on-year), S7 - 8.9 million passengers (up 11.7%), Rossiya - 7.5 million passengers (growth by 67%), UTair - 6.2 million (+18.9%), and Ural Airlines - 6 million passengers (up 17.5%).