Rusnano CEO: Davos participants fear ‘looming’ global collapse during Trump’s presidency

Business & Economy
January 20, 13:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW
While speaking on his personal attitude to the current political situation, Chubais said that the world had been in need of an overhaul in fundamental liberal values
© AP Photo/Michel Euler

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Participants attending the World Economic Forum in Davos fear a possible global political collapse after Donald Trump takes the presidential reins, Rusnano company chief Anatoly Chubais said in an interview with Russia’s Business FM radio station.

"I would say that at the current Davos forum there is an atmosphere of dread that a global political collapse is looming. The notable thing is that there are no signs of an economic collapse, the global economy was growing last year, a 3-4% growth is expected in 2017, so all these current fears are only political, for the first time in 25 years," Chubais said, when asked what the mood was among the forum’s participants regarding Trump’s presidential election win.

"One of the most renowned US participants said that President Trump would have only two options: he either abandons all the statements he has made until now or he leads us all to a collapse," the Rusnano chief added.

While speaking on his personal attitude to the current political processes, Chubais said that the world had been in need of an overhaul in fundamental liberal values.

"It seems to me, it is not a collapse of liberal ideas that we are in for, but a crisis of liberalism. There is a difference. In this regard, if liberals succeeded in drawing the right conclusions, then they will not only overcome the crisis, but they’ll also rise again and make a comeback," Chubais concluded.

Persons
Donald Trump
Companies
Rusnano
