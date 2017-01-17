Russian top diplomat: Moscow denies worship of Western liberal values

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Western values, based on permissiveness and the worship of liberal approaches to life, are in fact post-Christian, and radically contradict Russian traditions, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his annual press conference.

"If we turn to the Western, that is, European, values which have been put before us as a positive example, then we will see that they are not the values that the forefathers of today’s Europeans shared. These are some new values, modern and all-permissive, which may be considered as post-Christian," Lavrov said. "They radically contradict the values that have been passed from generation to generation in our country and that we carefully keep in order to pass to our children and grandchildren."

"When in the middle of a political battle someone demands that we accept these new post-Christian values, including permissiveness and the worship of liberal approaches to private life, I think, in human terms, it is inappropriate, while from a diplomatic point of view, it is a huge mistake. It is an unacceptable overestimation of their influence on international relations," the Russian top diplomat added.