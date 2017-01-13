Former finance minister doubts oil price of $60 per barrel possible in short term

Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St PetersburgSociety & Culture January 13, 21:48
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oilBusiness & Economy January 13, 21:29
Transparency International wants probe into transfer of St Petersburg cathedral to ChurchSociety & Culture January 13, 20:40
Senator says Russia expects Trump to adopt pragmatic policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 20:27
Kadyrov says foreign terrorist centers seek to influence young people via social networksRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 19:09
FIFA optimistic about tickets sales for Confederations CupSport January 13, 18:57
Gazprom expects competition from US on gas market in futureBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:57
Russia stops agreement with Ukraine on nuclear power plant constructuionBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:37
Russia looking at possible reduction of its contribution to the Council of EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 18:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Chief of the Center for Strategic Research (CSR) and ex-Finance Minister Aleksei Kudrin said one should not count on a stable oil price around $60 per barrel as the United States will expand shale oil production, which will restrain its cost growth despite the agreements on crude production cut.
"It’s clear that the US will expand shale oil production, which will substantially change the situation on global oil markets. I think one should not count on a stably high oil price of $60 (per barrel) and higher," he said, adding that he expects the price for oil to be "around $40 and $60 in the next 5-10 years."
According to Kudrin, all decisions related to the reduction of global crude output are usually short-term and imply a 1.5-year period.
On December 10, 2016 OPEC and non-OPEC countries signed an agreement on joint reduction of oil output at a meeting in Vienna. Also, 11 countries will join the announced cut by OPEC members of 1.164 mln barrels per day in the first half of this year, and reduce production by another 558,000 barrels per day. Thus, the total crude oil production cut will amount to 1.7-1.8 mln barrels per day. Russia plans to cut its oil production by 300,000 barrels per day in the first half of this year.