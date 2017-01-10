Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: Russia is meeting all obligations on reduction of oil production

Business & Economy
January 10, 13:30 UTC+3
On December 10, OPEC and non-OPEC countries signed the agreement on joint reduction of oil output
1 pages in this article
© Viktor Drachev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASSS/. Russia is meeting all obligations on reduction of oil production, Russian Presidents’ spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There are agreements Russia is part of. Of course, the Russian party is meeting all the points of those agreements and the obligations it took," Peskov told reporters.

Read also

Novak: oil-output cut agreement not to affect Russia’s long-term contracts
Russian oil companies to form working group on monitoring oil production cut
Non-OPEC states join historic oil cut deal
Russia increases oil production by 2.5% in 2016

He did not give any specific examples of oil production cuts and recommended reporters to address the Energy Ministry.

On December 10, OPEC and non-OPEC countries signed the agreement on joint reduction of oil output at a meeting in Vienna. Also, 11 countries will join the announced cut by OPEC members of 1.164 mln barrels per day in the first half of next year, and reduce production by another 558,000 barrels per day. Thus, the total crude oil production cut will amount to 1.7-1.8 mln barrels per day.

Russia’s Energy Ministry received an invitation to a meeting of the ministerial committee for the control over oil production under OPEC, which will take place in Vienna on January21-22, a spokesman with the ministry told TASS.

The Ministerial Committee on monitoring of production was created under OPEC to control the implementation of the agreement on oil production cut by the countries of the cartel and independent producers. The committee is composed of five ministers, three from the OPEC countries (Kuwait, Venezuela and Algeria) and two from countries outside the organization (Russia and Oman).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian MP says US airstrikes on village in Syria’s Idlib was provocation
2
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in Copenhagen
3
S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet
4
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
5
Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - Timakova
6
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournaments
7
Belarus introduces five-day visa-free travel for citizens of 80 countries
TOP STORIES
Реклама