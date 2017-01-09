Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Analysts don't expect growing shale oil production in US will strongly affect prices

Business & Economy
January 09, 18:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Oil prices will remain within the achieved price band, the experts believe
1 pages in this article
© EPA/PAUL BUCK

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Growing rig count in the United States evidencing more active shale oil production is still unable to exert any strong pressure on oil prices, analysts questioned by TASS said on Monday. The market is still waiting for delivery of the oil production cut agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC countries, they said.

Read also

Russian physicists come up with optimal way of extracting shale oil
Russia’s Energy Minister Novak sees no threat in possible shale oil output growth
Gazprom CEO: "Shale revolution" fell to desolated underground
Russia increases oil production by 2.5% in 2016
Russia plans to increase oil exports in 2017

Brent oil futures dropped on the London’s ICE by 2.17% to $55.86 after Baker Hughes had released data on growing rig count in the United States. Urals-Primorsk oil futures with performance in March 2017 declined 2% to $52.44 on the SPIMEX.

"Certainly, the rig count will grow proactively in the United States under current oil prices. However, this will not exert strong impact on prices so far. The market is waiting for implementation of arrangements between OPEC and other producing countries," the analyst of Raiffeisenbank Andrei Polischuk said. The oil price may grow to $60 per barrel "if we see from monthly data that the agreement is observed," he added.

"If it is confirmed that OPEC and non-OPEC countries indeed reduce [production - TASS], this will make possible to compensate [the price decline]," Finam analyst Alexei Kalachev said. "Oil may even slightly grow, within $5," he added.

The rig count is growing not merely in the United States but also in Africa and Asia, Sberbank CIB analyst Valery Nesterov said. He did not expect dramatic growth of shale oil production in the United States. "The same banks will not hurry with extension of new loans [to producing projects - TASS]," the analyst said.

Oil prices will remain within the achieved price band, the experts said. "Everyone understands [prices] should not be hiked; otherwise dramatic reactivation of shale projects will start," Kalachev said. at the same time, if it turns out that "countries negotiating reduction are not doing so, the price may then drop and it will have to be supported by new negotiations, statements and stove piping," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Companies
OPEC
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia hands over first two Ka-32A11BC helicopters to China
2
United States will assume more measures in response to Russia’s alleged cyberattacks
3
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
4
Mother-superior of women’s monastery murdered in Belarus
5
S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet
6
Russia’s Finance Ministry proposing to remove Hong Kong from list of offshore areas
7
Russia's Reserve fund to be exhausted in 2017 — finance ministry
TOP STORIES
Реклама